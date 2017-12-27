CBI to probe police killing of Rajasthan gangster Anandpal Singh

The central has given its nod for a probe into the alleged encounter killing of notorious gangster in July, informed sources said.

The central has informed the home department that the case is being handed over to the CBI, the sources said.

With the central government's nod for a probe, the state has breathed easy.

The BJP state had requested a probe in a letter sent on July 24. However, the rejected the request on November 15, citing lack of evidence in the case for initiating a probe.

The state again wrote to the central on December 17 pleading that discontent among was growing as their primary demand for a investigation has not been accepted. The warned in a letter that not ordering a probe could worsen the law and order situation in the state.

was killed in a police encounter in Malasar village of district on June 24. His family members questioned the credibility of the encounter and claimed he was killed even though he wanted to surrender.

The police officials in their defence said that he was asked to surrender several times, but he had opened fire on policemen.

Rajasthan's influential Rajput community had resorted to massive protests over the killing, blocking roads, and vandalised public property to press for an inquiry into what they alleged was a staged encounter.

One person was killed and 32 injured in clashes in Sanrad village.

