Gadkari approves Rs 200 cr for national highway repair in flood-hit Assam

Road and Highways Minister on Wednesday announced grant of Rs 200 crore as first instalment for immediate repair of Highways damaged due to heavy rains in

Gadkari said that, if needed, further financial assistance will be given after a final report is submitted by an expert-team of the Highways Authority of (NHAI).

The expert-team, which has been dispatched for on-the-spot assessment of the damage, is expected to submit its report within a week.

The Minister's announcement came after Chief Minister called on him for a review of the situation following damage to Highways in the state.

A official said that another Rs 400 crore has been sanctioned for dredging work in the Brahmaputra River to commence from September with the help of six dredgers.

"Out of the total seven bridges to be built on Brahmaputra River during the next five years for better road connectivity with the region, work on two bridges is already underway and detailed project reports (DPRs) for three more bridges are to be prepared by the state "

"The Minister has requested the state to expedite the DPR process."