Sushma's intervention helps rescue Tripura man tortured by Saudi employer

-
ALSO READQatar denies banning Saudi's Haj pilgrimage flights, slams Riyadh claims Corporate A-listers descend on Riyadh for Donald Trump's CEO summit Iran on Trump's Saudi trip: US 'milking' Riyadh of $480 bln Saudi Arabia restores state employee bonuses Saudi Arabia says all 'on board' to extend oil cuts for nine months
-
A Tripura youth was rescued from Saudi Arabia, where he was tortured by his employer, due to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj's intervention in the case, BJP sources said here on Friday.
A Bharatiya Janata Party spokesman said that Gopal Das, 34, was allegedly tortured by his employer in Saudi Arabia for over 20 months.
Gopal spoke about the problem to his wife Bhabita Das in Tripura last week.
The victim's friends informed Modi and Sushma Swaraj of the ordeal via social media, the spokesman told the media.
"Sushma Swaraj immediately asked the Indian High Commission in Riyadh to rescue the youth. Within four days he was rescued by the officials of Indian Consulate in Jeddah and he returned to Agartala on Thursday night," he added.
Das, a resident of Belonia, went to Saudi Arabia three years ago and took a transport worker's job at Abha in Aseer Province. A Mumbai-based private organisation facilitated his travel.
He was not paid any salary for the last six months.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU