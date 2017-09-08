JUST IN
Sushma's intervention helps rescue Tripura man tortured by Saudi employer

Das, a resident of Belonia, went to Saudi Arabia three years ago and took a transport worker's job

IANS  |  Agartala 

Sushma Swaraj
Sushma Swaraj | Photo: PTI

A Tripura youth was rescued from Saudi Arabia, where he was tortured by his employer, due to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj's intervention in the case, BJP sources said here on Friday.

A Bharatiya Janata Party spokesman said that Gopal Das, 34, was allegedly tortured by his employer in Saudi Arabia for over 20 months.

Gopal spoke about the problem to his wife Bhabita Das in Tripura last week.

The victim's friends informed Modi and Sushma Swaraj of the ordeal via social media, the spokesman told the media.

"Sushma Swaraj immediately asked the Indian High Commission in Riyadh to rescue the youth. Within four days he was rescued by the officials of Indian Consulate in Jeddah and he returned to Agartala on Thursday night," he added.

Das, a resident of Belonia, went to Saudi Arabia three years ago and took a transport worker's job at Abha in Aseer Province. A Mumbai-based private organisation facilitated his travel.

He was not paid any salary for the last six months.
First Published: Fri, September 08 2017. 11:23 IST

