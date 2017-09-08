Sushma's intervention helps rescue Tripura man tortured by Saudi employer

A youth was rescued from Saudi Arabia, where he was tortured by his employer, due to Prime Minister and External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj's intervention in the case, sources said here on Friday.

A Bharatiya Janata Party spokesman said that Gopal Das, 34, was allegedly tortured by his employer in for over 20 months.

Gopal spoke about the problem to his wife Bhabita Das in last week.

The victim's friends informed Modi and of the ordeal via social media, the spokesman told the media.

" immediately asked the Indian High Commission in to rescue the youth. Within four days he was rescued by the officials of Indian Consulate in Jeddah and he returned to Agartala on Thursday night," he added.

Das, a resident of Belonia, went to three years ago and took a transport worker's job at Abha in Aseer Province. A Mumbai-based private organisation facilitated his travel.

He was not paid any salary for the last six months.