Centre will increase budget for northeast, says minister

DoNER Minister Friday assured chief ministers of the northeastern states that the central government will increase the allocation for overall development of the region, a member of the North East Council (NEC) said Friday.

The union minister for Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) Friday met governors and chief ministers of the eight northeastern states in Meghalaya's capital Shillong for a brainstorming session on a roadmap for the development of the region.

"The allocation by the central government for the development of the northeast region and and its usage was the prime content of the meeting. Singh assured that the for the region's development will be increased, if required special focus will be given to it," NEC member M.P. Bezbaruah told IANS over phone from Shillong.

Bezbaruah headed the Bezbaruah Committee formed by the erstwhile central government to suggest immediate measures to ensure safety of people from India's northeast living in Delhi and other major cities.

The recommendations were submitted to the union home ministry July 11 and were Friday accepted by the central government.

Bezbaruah said during the meeting most of the chief ministers raised the issue of the "mismatch" between the funds allocated in the and the amount which states actually receive.

"It was decided that the issues like communications, road construction, skill development and capacity building will be the area of prime focus," he said.

The minister also directed the NEC to submit reports every month on the development work being carried in the region.

"The meeting was of great importance as the members of the NEC had met after a long gap, which hinders the planning process of development in the region."

Bezbaruah also said to make the development planning of the norteast region effective, minister urged all the members of the NEC to meet every month and send the reports to the DoNER ministry.

Eight states - Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Tripura and Sikkim - constitute the northeast region.