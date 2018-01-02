Change of fixture dates a worry for Goa, says assistant coach Pereira

FC assistant on Tuesday said they are a bit worried about their (ISL) game against NorthEast United FC, which is merely three days after they take on away on Wednesday due to last-minute change of dates.

The game between and was originally slated for December 31 but had to postponed to January 3, meaning Pereira's side will now have to play two away matches in three days' time.

Keeping in mind the factor, he was asked if that is a problem.

"We were ready to play on the 31st. Then all of a sudden we had to postpone the game for tomorrow. That's one thing we were a bit worried about. Not this match but next match. We are not going to focus on that match now. We got two extra days," Pereira told reporters on the eve of the match.

are looking to get back to winning ways after losing to Pune 0-2 in their last game. They have though played well so far with leading the goalscoring charts with eight goals to his name, Bengaluru FC's Miku is also the joint top-scorer.

"We had to change and right now team is flying after morning session and we are flying tonight," Pereira added.

Asked about their defence which has been a weak link, the veteran Indian said: "We are learning from our mistakes. The last match was an off day in office and we will look to bounce back."

Pereira said the team has no concerns going into Wednesday's clash at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan.

are fifth in the points table with 12 points from six outings.

