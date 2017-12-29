Chechen leader banished from Facebook, Instagram after US sanctions

Kadyrov has been publicly banished from and because of US sanctions, a media report said.

The on Wednesday had sanctioned Kadyrov and four other Russian officials for human rights violations.

Until this week, the Chechen strongman, who has led the semi-autonomous enclave since 2007, was seen ranting, wishing and posting selfies for all to see on and Instagram, reports

He posed with French and American

He posted videos of him beating up his in a boxing ring, showcased a humiliating apology from a political opponent in Siberia and also cursed the US as a supporter of terrorism.

Now they were all gone: wiped clean in what is apparently the first time anyone has been publicly banished from and

A for told on Wednesday that the was banned not for a violation of the social network's terms of service but because of his inclusion on the sanctions list.

For the moment, Kadyrov appears to be the only and exile over sanctions.

--IANS

in-gb/ksk

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)