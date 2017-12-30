Chelsea want Hazard, Courtois to stay

Chelsea has asserted that he wants his and star forward to renew their contracts and stay with the club.

Both and Hazard have been highly linked with a move to Real Madrid in the upcoming transfer window. Acoording to reports by The Sun, the Spanish football giants have also clarified their intrest in the Chelsea

The 48-year-old Conte however feels it is important for the club to try and not to sell their best players.

"If you are in a great club and you trust the ambition of the club, it's right to stay," the Italian was quoted as saying by on Friday.

"We are talking about two important players for us (Hazard and Courtois) and, for sure, it is important to continue with this type of player, especially if your ambition is to try and compete for something important.

"It's very important to try to improve your team, to strengthen your team, and not to sell the best players. But (on Hazard's new contract) these are private conversations between the and the club," Conte added.

--IANS

sam/vm

