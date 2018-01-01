JUST IN
Chhattisgarh Jain temple trustee, wife shot dead in house

IANS  |  Raipur/Durg 

The trustee of a prominent Jain temple at Nagpura in Chhattisgarh's Durg district and his wife have been found shot dead in their house, police said on Monday.

According to police, Ravalmal Jain, who was also a leading social worker, and his wife Surji Devi were murdered on Sunday night.

Assistant Superintendent of Police Shashimohan Singh said they came to know of the incident at around 6 p.m. this morning and a police team, which rushed to their house, found a pistol allegedly used in the crime, a magazine and bullets at the spot.

Police were still trying to find the cause, he said, adding that the assailants seem to have left the murder weapons at the spot in a bid to confuse police.

Investigations are on, the police officer said.

