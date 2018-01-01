China cuts import taxes on donkey skins

China's reduction of the on the import of skins, a product whose has led to a fall in the population of the animal, came into force on Monday.

According to an announcement made last week by the State Council, the was to be cut from 5 per cent to 2 per cent, news reported.

is a large market for donkeys, as their skins are used to create a gelatin known as "ejiao", which is extracted by soaking the skins in water and boiling them.

The gelatin can be used for a variety of purposes, including treating anaemia and as an aphrodisiac.

meat is also in in many regions of the country.

As a result, the population in the country has dropped from 11 million in 1990 to 3 million in 2017, according to official Chinese statistics.

Due to local scarcity, traders have been increasingly looking for other suppliers, especially in and

In Africa, donkeys are often stolen by traders, and even if the animals are legally bought, they are skinned and the meat is left to rot due to a lack of means to preserve it and transport it to

African countries like and banned the export of skins to in 2016, while other governments have applied or are considering applying restrictions of several types, given the importance of these animals in agriculture and transporting goods.

The undamaged whole skin of a fetches some 3,000 ($460) yuan currently.

--IANS

soni/vm

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)