China's first homegrown amphibious aircraft makes maiden flight

China's first indigenous amphibious aircraft, believed to be the world's largest, completed its maiden flight on Sunday, taking off from Zhuhai, the coastal city off the disputed South Sea.

is engaged in the military build-up and the successful flight by the aircraft will add to Beijing's might as it grows assertive in its territorial claims in the South Sea.

The aircraft AG600, code-named "Kunlong", successfully soared into the sky from the The flight lasted about one hour.

is a port in province.

"Its successful maiden flight makes among the world's few countries capable of developing a large amphibious aircraft," quoted Huang Lingcai, of AG600, as saying.

The aircraft, powered by four domestically-built turboprop engines, has a 39.6-metre-long fuselage and a 38.8-metre wingspan, said its developer, the state-owned of (AVIC).

According to the AVIC source, the amphibious aircraft, with a maximum take-off weight of 53.5 tonnes and a top cruising speed of 500 km per hour, can fly for 12 hours at a time.

--IANS

gsh/pgh/ksk

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)