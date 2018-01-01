China's industrial expansion slows down

Chinese expanded at a slower pace in December while the service sector continued its growth, according to the (PMI).

The of China's was released on Sunday. It stood at 51.6 points in December, down from 51.8 in November, news quoted the figures released by the (NBS) as saying.

In contrast, the service sector activity grew to stand at 55 points in December as compared to 54.8 in November.

A figure above 50 points suggests expansion while a figure lower than 50 indicates contraction. The service sector already accounts for more than half of China's

The December figure for the was at par with the annual average, which points to strong resilience in China's growth, according to NBS Zhao Qinghe.

--IANS

soni/mr

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)