China's surveillance network can easily locate targets in Indian Ocean

has established an underwater network which will help its track target vessels more accurately and give it a cutting edge in the and the South Sea, reports on Monday said.

Experts believe the "tip the scales in China's favour" in the disputed South and the Indian Ocean, where currently "holds sway".

According to the Hong Kong-based South Morning Post, the system collects information about the underwater environment, particularly water temperature and salinity, which the can then use to more accurately track target vessels as well as improve navigation and positioning.

is flexing its muscles in the world's seas by claiming the world's busiest routes and establishing foreign naval bases.

Although the is still no match for the US, its forays in the world's routes and growing assertiveness has worried Washington, Tokyo, and

"The project, led by the South Institute of Oceanology under the (CAS), is part of an unprecedented military expansion fuelled by Beijing's desire to challenge the in the world's oceans," report said.

Yu Yongqiang, a member of the expert panel overseeing China's global underwater network, said has to deal with unfriendly littoral states in the South while it faces India, which is tightening its grip over the due to China's growing presence in the region.

"Our system can help tip the balance of power in these regions in China's favour," Yu was quoted as saying by

claims 90 percent of the energy-rich South through which trade worth $5 trillion passes annually. Its claims are contested by Brunei, Malaysia, Taiwan, the and

It challenges in the Indian Ocean, another major trade route.

Last year, established its first foreign military naval base in in the Horn of

The report said the also gather information along the planned maritime route of China's ambitious Belt and Road projects that envisages linking Asia, and through a network of shipping lanes, ports, highways and railways.

The system is based on a network of platforms -- buoys, surface vessels, satellites and underwater gliders -- that gather data from the South Sea, and the Western Pacific and

That information is then streamed to three intelligence centres -- in the in the South Sea, the southern province of Guangdong, and a joint facility in South -- where it is processed and analysed.

