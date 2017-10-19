China tells US to stop being biased

on Thursday told the US to shed its biased views about which it said is well justified to safeguard its interests and rights.

was reacting to US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson's remarks about America deepening ties with India to counter

The Foreign Ministry said it did not mind if ties between India and the US were conducive to development in the region.

"We are happy to see the development of relations between these countries as long as they are conducive to the peaceful development of the region and enhancement of relations among the regional countries," Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lu Kang said.

"The US should abandon its biased views on and work with it towards the same goal to uphold the momentum for a steady and sound relations."

Tillerson, who will visit India next week, described India as America's partner and said Washington cannot have the same relationship with "non-democratic" as it has with New Delhi.

The Secretary of State also slammed for violating maritime laws in the South Sea.

Lu countered: " steadfastly upheld the international order with the UN at the core and based on the purposes and principles of UN charter we will firmly uphold the multilateralism yet we will also firmly safeguard our own interests and rights.

" hopes that Washington can look China's development in an objective way as well as its role in the international community," Lu added.

