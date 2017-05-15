TRENDING ON BS
Toshiba reports $8.4 bn net loss for FY17 over Westinghouse woes
The second Belt and Road International Forum to be hosted by China in 2019

India opted out this year due to its reservations regarding the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor

IANS  |  Beijing 

China will host a second Belt and Road International Forum in 2019, President Xi Jinping announced on Monday.

Addressing the media on the second and last day of the forum meeting, Xi said 68 countries have signed the agreement of cooperation.

This year's summit was attended by leaders of 29 countries, including Russian President Vladimir Putin.

India gave the grand event a miss, opposing the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), a key component of the Belt and Road project.

