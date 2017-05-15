The second Belt and Road International Forum to be hosted by China in 2019

-
ALSO READCPEC: China violated Pakistan's laws, social customs, says report China offers to rename China-Pak Economic Corridor to allay Indian concerns Kashmir is an India-Pakistan issue, won't meddle in it: China China's new Silk Road: India's caution on OBOR is well founded China-Pakistan Economic Corridor will be a game changer: Nawaz Sharif
-
China will host a second Belt and Road International Forum in 2019, President Xi Jinping announced on Monday.
Addressing the media on the second and last day of the forum meeting, Xi said 68 countries have signed the agreement of cooperation.
This year's summit was attended by leaders of 29 countries, including Russian President Vladimir Putin.
India gave the grand event a miss, opposing the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), a key component of the Belt and Road project.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU