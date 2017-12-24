Chinese amphibious aircraft completes maiden flight

China's first home-grown amphibious aircraft AG600 on Sunday completed its maiden flight in province

At 9.39 a.m., the aircraft, code named "Kunlong", successfully soared into the sky from the in the city of The flight lasted about one hour, reports

"Its successful maiden flight makes among the world's few countries capable of developing a large amphibious aircraft," said Huang Lingcai, of the AG600.

The aircraft, powered by four domestically-built turboprop engines, has a 39.6-metre-long fuselage and a 38.8-metre wingspan, said its developer, the state-owned of (AVIC).

According to the AVIC source, the amphibious aircraft, with a maximum take-off weight of 53.5 tonnes and a top cruising speed of 500 km per hour, can fly for 12 hours at a time.

It is believed to be the world's largest amphibious aircraft.

