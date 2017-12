was celebrated peacefully with special prayers, singing of carols, and holding of mass in churches across on Monday.

Celebrations were held place in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Balasore, Berhampur, Rourkela, Kandhamal and other major towns.

wished the people of the state on the festive occasion. "Warm greetings and best wishes to all on this joyous occasion of # May the spirit of be the harbinger of prosperity, abundance and peace in your lives. #MerryChristmas," Patnaik tweeted.

Christians, along with many others from other religious beliefs, attended the midnight mass by singing carols and prayers at churches across the state. Churches were decorated with lights, candles, trees and bells to celebrate the festival commemorating the birth of

Churches have been beautifully decorated with glowing stars and lights across the state. Churches, homes and streets in western Odisha, where a large Christian population resides, were decked up with lights and decorative items.

--IANS

