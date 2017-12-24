Christmas celebrations sans snowfall in Kashmir Valley

As a severe continued here on Sunday, the office said that snowfall was unlikely this Eve in the Valley.

"Cloudy and dry is likely to continue in during the next 48 hours. celebrations be without the traditional snowfall this year," a MET said.

The officials said the severe continued unabated in the Valley and the Ladakh region.

"At minus 11.4, Kargil was the coldest town followed by Leh at minus 9.6 degrees Celsius," the said.

Minimum temperatures throughout the valley remained below the freezing point. recorded minus 2, Pahalgam minus 4 and Gulmarg minus 5 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperatures.

The minimum temperatures in the Jammu region however, remained above the freezing point," the said.

"Jammu city recorded 7.5, Katra 7.8, Batote 5.5, Banihal 1.3, Bhaderwah 2.8 and Udhampur 4.5 degrees Celsius as their minimum temperatures."

--IANS

sq/ksk

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)