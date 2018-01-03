CM says no to meeting between Tripura Governor and officials, sparks row

Ahead of the assembly elections in Tripura, Chief Manik Sarkar's direction to top state officials not to meet the has sparked a controversy, with political circles terming the issue a "constitutional crisis".

A section of the on Tuesday and Wednesday reported that Sarkar had asked the and of Police (DGP) Akhil Kumar Shukla not to heed Tathagata Roy's direction for a meeting with them.

The and Chief Minister's secretariats remained silent on the issue while ruling and opposition parties accused each other and the

Ratan Lal Nath, a former senior leader, said that "a constitutional crisis" had emerged after the Chief barred the top officials from meeting the of the state.

When contacted, Roy, without denying the local newspaper reports, told IANS over phone: "I would not make any comment on the issue at this moment."

The Chief Minister's said that Sarkar would not react on the matter as of now.

Sunil Deodhar, the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) National Executive member and the party's observer for Tripura, said in a statement: "The recently wanted them ( and DGP) to meet with him whereas Chief personally prohibited them. So far, this is a rare instance in The has taken up the issue with the "

"The Chief met the on December 29 and discussed the current situation of the state... answers of the Chief failed to satisfy the Thereafter, the desired that the and DGP meet him.

"The Chief barred the officers from going to the Governor's House. This sudden development created an uproar in the administrative and political circles of the state," Deodhar said in his statement.

The has never been comfortable with Roy, he said, adding that Sarkar was frustrated at the rise of the BJP in the state and was hence resorting to such steps.

The ruling (CPI-M) criticised the over the issue.

"The (must) act on the advice of the council of ministers. He can call the Chief or a and discuss any matter. He cannot call officials," CPI-M told the media.

The opposition also echoed the views of the CPI-M and censured the

"According to the Constitution, the (can) only act on the recommendation of the state council of ministers. He can discuss any issue with the Chief or any but the cannot call officials," Pradesh told the reporters.

The said that Roy had forgotten his Constitutional obligation and was playing " in Tripura". "He turned the Raj Bhavan (into an) RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh) office," Dey alleged.

Civil Engineer-turned-politician, Roy, a former member of the and a state in (from 2002 to 2006), took charge as the 16th of Left-ruled on May 20, 2015.

