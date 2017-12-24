Cold, foggy Sunday morning in Delhi, 17 trains cancelled

It was a cold and foggy morning here on Sunday with the minimum recorded at 6.3 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season's average, the Office said. At least 17 trains were cancelled due to in several parts of northern

Around 19 trains were delayed and six rescheduled, a said.

"The sky will be clear during the day," an Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The maximum is likely to hover around 25 degrees Celsius.

The humidity at 8.30 a.m. was 91 per cent and visibility was 800 metres.

Saturday's minimum was recorded at 10.6 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season's average while the maximum settled at 25.2 degrees Celsius, four notches above the season's average.

