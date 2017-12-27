Cold morning in Delhi, 18 trains cancelled

It was a sunny and cold morning in the national capital on Wednesday with the minimum recorded at 7.6 degrees Celsius, one notch above the season's average.

At least 18 trains were cancelled, 30 delayed and six rescheduled due to fog in several parts of

Humidity in at 8.30 a.m. was 95 per cent and visibility stood at 600 metres.

"The sky will be mainly clear during the day," an Meteorological Department told IANS.

The maximum was likely to hover around 24 degrees

The maximum on Tuesday settled at 23.7 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season's average and the minimum was recorded at 7.1 degrees

