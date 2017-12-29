Cold wave continues in J&K, likely to remain dry

The cold wave continued unabated in on Friday. It is likely to remain dry during the weekend.

"Minimum temperatures remained several notches below the freezing point in the Valley and the Ladakh region," an of the said.

Leh was coldest at minus 11.4, followed by Kargil at minus 9.2 degrees Celsius.

Both Pahalgam and Gulmarg recorded minus 5.4 as the night's lowest temperatures.

Jammu city recorded 7.6, Katra 8.2, Batote 3.2, Banihal 0.6, Bhaderwah 1.9 and Udhampur was at three degrees Celsius.

