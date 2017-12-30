Cold wave grips UP, fog disrupts normal life

Heavy continued to disrupt air, rail and vehicular in most parts of for the second consecutive day on Saturday, slowing down normal life as the intensified.

Visibility dropped to one metre on many state and national highways, leading to several pile ups and accidents.

Six persons of a family, including an infant, were killed on the late on Friday when a speeding truck on the wrong side rammed into their car.

Despite police orders, heavy vehicles continued to ply on the expressway, endangering commuters lives.

All schools upto Class 8 have been closed till January 4, following the the state government's order. Timing of senior classes has also been changed to later in the day.

The has predicted foggy days to hold ground for the next few days.

Vehicular has been hit by the poor visibility and the rail has been completely disrupted.

More than 190 trains were running late on the Northern (NR), North Eastern (NER) and the North Central Railways (NCR) divisions.

Major trains that were running behind schedule included Lucknow-Chandigarh Express, to New Delhi, Mail, Padmawat Express, Sabarmati Express and Shatabdi Express between and

The humidity levels have been 100 per cent in the past 24-hours in eastern and central parts of while the western parts are going dry.

The maximum temperature in major cities of the state was hovering around 18 degrees Celsius, adding to the winter bite.

The was likely to intensify in the coming days and relief in the form of sunny days would come only in the New Year, weatherman said.

--IANS

md/in

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)