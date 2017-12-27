Cold wave grips Uttarakhand, snow likely

Inclement and a continued unabated for the fourth consecutive day in on Wednesday, with temperatures touching sub zero in some regions.

An at the said that there would be no respite from the in the next few days.

It is likely to be cloudy in most parts of the state on Thursday and some areas like Uttarkashi, Pithoragarh and Chamoli would receive rains. There could be snowfall in the next 24-hours as well, he added.

Minimum temperature was likely to hover around 4 degrees Celsius in the plains while the hilly tracts would remain below zero.

There would, however, be some relief in Kedarnath, Badrinath, Yamunotri and Gangotri as there was some sunshine.

Life has come to a standstill in many places in the higher reaches due to the intense

The minimum temperature in new Tehri was recorded at 5 degrees Celsius, while in Mukteshwar it was 3.8 degrees celsius.

