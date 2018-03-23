After YSRC and TDP, Congress moves no-confidence motion against Modi govt

JUST IN
New Delhi 

The Congress on Friday tabled in the Lok Sabha a notice for no-confidence motion against the Narendra Modi government.

"This House expresses no confidence in the Council of Ministers," read the notice tabled by Mallikarjun Kharge, the Leader of Congress in the lower House.

Already, the TDP and YSR Congress Party have filed notices for no-confidence motion against the government over the issue of special category status for Andhra Pradesh, but they have not been taken up due to continued disruption of the House.

The notices for the Motion of No-Confidence had been given by Thota Narasimham of the Telugu Desam party (TDP) and Y.V. Subba Reddy of the YSR Congress.

The AIADMK and the TRS have been paralysing the House with protests, pressing for their demands for setting of Cauvery Water Management Board and increase in the reservation quota for jobs in Telangana.
First Published: Fri, March 23 2018. 19:03 IST

