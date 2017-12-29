Congress legislator allegedly slaps Himachal woman cop

In a video grab gone viral, and is seen involved in a tiff with a and slapped her on Friday, as was visiting the state.

Eyewitnesses said as the posted outside the Bhawan tried to stop Asha Kumari, an AICC secretary, she got infuriated and allegedly slapped her.

In retaliation, the allegedly slapped her back.

It was on the intervention of others, including and former that the tempers were soothed. Another and former was also accompanying

Gandhi is here on a day-long visit to Shimla to take feedback from party workers and legislators on reasons for the party's defeat in the assembly polls held on November 9.

The BJP wrested power from the Congress, winning close to a two thirds majority with 44 seats in the 68-member Assembly. The won 21 seats, independents two and the one.

