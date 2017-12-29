Congress legislator allegedly slaps Himachal woman cop

-
In a video grab gone viral, Congress leader and Himachal Pradesh firebrand legislator Asha Kumari is seen involved in a tiff with a woman constable and slapped her on Friday, as Congress President Rahul Gandhi was visiting the state.
Eyewitnesses said as the constable posted outside the Congress Bhawan tried to stop Dalhousie legislator Asha Kumari, an AICC secretary, she got infuriated and allegedly slapped her.
In retaliation, the constable allegedly slapped her back.
It was on the intervention of others, including legislator and former Cabinet Minister Dhani Ram Shandil that the tempers were soothed. Another legislator and former Cabinet Minister Mukesh Agnihotri was also accompanying Asha Kumari.
Gandhi is here on a day-long visit to Shimla to take feedback from party workers and legislators on reasons for the party's defeat in the assembly polls held on November 9.
The BJP wrested power from the Congress, winning close to a two thirds majority with 44 seats in the 68-member Assembly. The Congress won 21 seats, independents two and the Communist Party of India-Marxist one.
--IANS
