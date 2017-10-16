Gujarat polls a fight between development and dynasty: Modi in Gandhinagar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday accused the "corrupt" of being concerned with only "preserving its dynasty" and challenged the party to fight elections on the issue of development.

"Communalism, casteism, dynastic rule, misleading the people -- these are the instruments which uses to win elections. They don't have it in them to win on the issue of development.

"I challenge them to fight on the issue of development and stop misleading people," Modi said addressing party workers at a rally here.

"The party of which the leading family is corrupt, what kind of welfare can be expected of it," he said,.

"This election is a duel between development and dynastic rule. Development is going to win and dynastic rule is going to lose," he added.

Modi accused the of treating Gujarati leaders "unfairly" and named and former Prime Minister Morarji Desai among the party's victims.

Calling it his 'dream project', the Prime Minister also said that he will inaugurate the Ghogha-Dahej Ro Ro service on October 22.

