Court grants bail to LIC agent in Virbhadra case

A on Tuesday allowed the bail plea of Corporation (LIC) agent in a disproportionate assets case involving former

granted the bail to Chauhan, asking him to furnish a personal bond of Rs 50,000 and two sureties of like amount.

The (ED) had filed a chargesheet against Chauhan and accused him of investing Virbhadra Singh's "tainted" money amounting to Rs 5.14 crore in LIC policies purchased in Virbhadra's name and those of his family members, including wife

Chauhan was arrested from Chandigarh on July 9, 2016, under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) after the ED alleged he was not cooperating in the probe.

A probe had allegedly found that during his tenure as the from 2009 to 2011, had accumulated assets worth Rs 6.03 crore in his name and in the name of his family members, which were disproportionate to his known sources of income.

--IANS

