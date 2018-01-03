Court reserves order on Delhi businessman's bail plea

A court here on Wednesday reserved its order on the bail plea of businessman Gagan Dhawan, arrested in connection with an over Rs 5,000 crore bank fraud case.
Additional Sessions Judge Sidharth Sharma said that he will deliver order on the bail plea on Thursday.
The Enforcement Directorate has oposed the bail plea, saying that Dhawan might tamper evidences or influence witnesses if released.
Dhawan was arrested from his south Delhi residence on November 1 last year under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act in a case involving fraud of over Rs 5,000 crore by Sandesara Group.
ED alleged that he was involved in diverting the amount to purchase properties and other shell companies.
According to ED officials, Dhawan allegedly aided bank loan frauds related to Vadodara-based Sterling Biotech company.
The ED had registered a case of money laundering following a case registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against Sterling Biotech, its Directors Chetan Jayantilal Sandesara, Dipti Chetan Sandesara, Rajbhushan Omprakash Dixit, Nitin Jayantilal Sandesara, and Vilas Joshi and several others in connection with the bank fraud case.
