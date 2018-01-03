Court reserves order on Delhi businessman's bail plea

A here on Wednesday reserved its order on the plea of Gagan Dhawan, arrested in connection with an over Rs 5,000 crore case.

said that he will deliver order on the plea on Thursday.

The has oposed the plea, saying that Dhawan might tamper evidences or influence witnesses if released.

Dhawan was arrested from his south residence on November 1 last year under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act in a case involving of over Rs 5,000 crore by

ED alleged that he was involved in diverting the amount to purchase properties and other shell companies.

According to ED officials, Dhawan allegedly aided loan frauds related to Vadodara-based Sterling Biotech company.

The ED had registered a case of money laundering following a case registered by the (CBI) against Sterling Biotech, its Directors Chetan Jayantilal Sandesara, Dipti Chetan Sandesara, Rajbhushan Omprakash Dixit, Nitin Jayantilal Sandesara, and and several others in connection with the case.

--IANS

akk/vd

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)