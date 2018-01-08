Crackdown on Bengaluru bars, eateries over fire safety

The death of five employees in a bar-cum-restaurant blaze here on Monday stirred the civic body and to crack down on all bars, pubs and eateries to ensure fire norms are followed, a top official said.

"We have directed the BBMP and the to inspect all bars, pubs, restaurants, hotels and eateries across the city to check for fire norms," for Fire and Emergency Services told reporters here.

Reddi, who inspected the and Restaurant where the fire broke out killing the five men trapped inside its compound and the Hospital, said prima facie the bar in the congested city centre had no fire extinguisher and did not follow the norms.

"The premises where the fire accident took place had no exit door, ventilation, exhaust fans or any escape route from behind," said Reddi, an

Reddi, a former chief, also said that preliminary inquiry revealed that the victims died due to asphyxia than severe burns as they suffocated to death due to lack of fresh air, ventilation and no exit point.

"The victims seem to have tried to escape from the dark premises but could not as they failed to break the iron grill windows. No fire precautionary measures were in place at the bar," said Reddi.

Bars, pubs, restaurants and eateries across the city are required to follow norms by providing clearly marked exit doors in case of a fire along with fire fighting equipment, said

"The premises where the fire accident took place didn't even have a fire extinguisher. The will be inspecting all bars, restaurants and eateries," he told reporters.

The rules laid down by the civic body Bruhat Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) state that public buildings should be provided with exits to allow safe escape of occupants in case of fire along with installation of to alert people and that the buildings must be equipped with fire extinguishers.

After the deadly fire at a rooftop bar in on December 29 claimed 14 lives, the BBMP has raided several bars, pubs, restaurants and eateries here.

According to data as of March 2017, has a registered total of 866 liquor shops, 1,375 bar-cum-restaurants, 74 pubs and 189 hotels and boarding houses selling liquor.

The city has 3,130 registered liquor-selling outlets, including all the liquor shops, restaurants, pubs and hotels as per the

Last week, as many as 57 rooftop pubs and restaurants were served closure notices by the civic body for operating without required licenses.

State Fire and Emergency Services Department had also issued notices to nearly 70 bars, pubs and eateries in the city for flouting the fire rules. The establishments were given a 15-day notice to comply with the norms.

