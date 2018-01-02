Create awareness on Mental Healthcare Act: Himachal HC

The High on Tuesday directed all district police chiefs to set up an and a for creating awareness about the Mental Healthcare Act of 2017.

The portal and the telephone will help people furnish information regarding the mentally challenged.

The also directed the Superintendents of Police, of Police and the to file an affidavit each regarding the compliance of the order by January 5.

A division bench comprising acting and Justice passed these orders on a petition filed by Anil Bansal, who sought compliance of the Mental Healthcare Act to protect the rights of the mentally ill and enable citizens to decide on the method of treatment in case of mental illness.

During the hearing, the observed that under Section 23 of the Act, each police station in-charge is required to take into protection any person wandering and is also required to take care of the people whom he has a reason to believe are mentally challenged and incapable of taking care of themselves.

The said that due to the geographical conditions of the state, it might not be possible for every to locate such people. Therefore, it is the equal duty and responsibility of every citizen to inform the about the whereabouts of such people.

--IANS

