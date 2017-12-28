Creative Bluetooth speaker in India for Rs 3,499

entertainment product manufacturer Creative on Thursday launched the "Muvo 1c" in for Rs 3,499.

The palm-sized device features a passive radiator and full-range drivers for enhanced bass, the company said in a statement.

The also comes with IP66 rating and offers splash and dust resistance.

The device can be wirelessly connected to a second for a wider and better listening experience, the company claimed.

The "Muvo 1c" also doubles up as a speakerphone when the user connects it to a There is an option to toggle between their music playlist and incoming calls.

The can be also connected with company's custom "Sound Blaster Connect" app for iOS and devices that lets the users view, browse and play songs.

--IANS

ksc/ksk/dg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)