Criminal shot dead in UP

A criminal carrying a bounty of Rs 1 lakh was shot dead while an Inspector and a Constable were injured during a gun battle in Uttar Pradesh's Kairana district early on Wednesday, police said.
Sabir was killed while Constable Ankit was critically wounded with bullet injuries to his chest and head. Inspector Bhagwat Singh was also injured.
Sabir, who had escaped from police custody in Barabanki 10 months ago, belonged to the Mukeem Lala gang, a police officer said. The police had been looking for him ever since.
After a tip, the Special Operations Group (SOG) and police officers from various police stations surrounded Sabir's house around Tuesday midnight.
Sabir was with his wife then. Sabir allegedly opened fire in which the two policemen were injured.
He then tried to escape by jumping off the roof but the police team shot him dead with automatic weapons.
Sabir was wanted in many cases of murder, extortion and kidnappings in Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan.
The injured Constable was rushed to a private hospital in Meerut. As his condition deteriorated, he was referred to Fortis Hospital in Noida where he was said to be in critical condition.
