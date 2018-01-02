CRPF camp attack raised in Lok Sabha

The attack on a training centre of the in was raised in the on Tuesday, with opposition leaders accusing the of inaction.

The House also witnessed slogans against being raised, as soon as entered the House, with some shouting ' Murdabad'.

raised the issue during the Zero Hour and also mentioned member Nepal Singh's comments, who reportedly said "those in the are bound to die".

"Pakistan-sponsored terrorists attacked a camp, in which five of our jawans were martyred. The concern is that while on one hand, jawans sacrifice their lives, on the other hand, does not appear serious about it. In the last three years, there have been so many incidents..." Scindia said.

"The has also been quiet on the issue. On the other hand, (Ajit Doval) is meeting his Pakistani counterpart..." he said.

Doval had met in on December 26.

said the issue of the terror attack should not be politicised.

"Do not politicise this issue... Under the Narendra Modi government, from surgical strike to other measures, we have tried to secure the borders," he said.

for Home Hansraj Ahir said: "The whole country is saddened by this incident. It is sad but it is also a challenge which the accepts."

He also said that the was working on a report by a committee under Lt Gen Philip Campose, which was constituted after the Pathankot attack.

He said since the BJP came to power, terror incidents have gone down.

Five troopers and two militants were killed in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district in the training centre attack.

Soon after the House met, Mahajan also condoled the death of the Indian troopers in the attack, terming it a "cowardly act".

--IANS

ao/in/rn

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)