Cuba sees slight economic recovery in 2017 despite adversity

has concluded 2017 with a slight economic recovery and continued robust social programmes despite the roll back in ties with the US and the devastation left by

While fell short of its 2 per cent growth target, it registered a 1.6-percent expansion in (GDP) that marked the end of a recession, Minister of Economy Ricardo Cabrisas recently noted, reported on Sunday.

told parliament two weeks ago, "this outcome is not enough to feel satisfied, but we must congratulate ourselves for achieving it, despite the adverse conditions".

Low international prices for Cuban export items eroded revenues, and the economic crises affecting some of its political and trade allies, namely Venezuela, also had an impact.

provides 50 per cent of the fuel consumed on the island, but the crisis in the South American nation led to an insufficient supply to the country.

The administration of US rolled back the restoration of ties with Cuba, and re-imposed restrictions on travel and trade.

Trump prohibited individual visits by American citizens to the island under the "People to people" category, and imposed conditions on educational and academic trips, which now must be done under US supervision.

His measures also prohibit US companies from having commercial exchanges with 179 Cuban holdings and firms associated with the island's armed forces or security agencies.

Despite these unfavourable events, managed to maintain its health and education standards, which are the pride of the revolutionary government in power since 1959.

closes 2017 with a child mortality rate of 4.1 per thousand live births, the lowest in its history, life expectancy of 78.4 years, and a national control program that has stopped the from being the leading cause of death.

"The elimination of the dual currency is the most important problem to solve in order to upgrade our economic model," according to Castro, who has asked his cabinet to resolve the issue as soon as possible.

Still, for the first time, managed to attract as much as $2 billion in foreign investment to promote different joint projects in key sectors, said.

International tourist arrivals continued to rise, reaching a record 4.7 million visitors in 2017. For 2018, the government forecasts 2 per cent growth.

