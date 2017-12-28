'DaasDev' to release on February 16, 2018

The Valentine's week next year will see Sudhir Mishra's "DaasDev" -- a reverse take on the original "Devdas" classic love saga -- hit the screens.

"DaasDev" -- a romantic thriller -- will release on February 16, a statement said.

Starring as Paro, Aditi as Chandni and as Dev, the film is a modern flip of the Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay's classic novel "Devdas", and is set in the modern time of hinterland against the backdrop of politics.

The film is presented by pictures and produced by Saptarishi Cinevision production, is all set to release on 16th February in theatres worldwide.

Of the project, Mishra has said: "I think it's my right to use any work, everything is my heritage, so I can play with it as long as I admit it. I admit that I took 'Devdas', I took the three characters Dev, Paro, and Chandramukhi. As I was working, (William) Shakespeare intruded and I allowed him to, what could I do?

"Ultimately it became a film about power as it gets into the way of love. It became a reverse journey because if 'Devdas' is a journey from a noble person to a 'das', this is a journey from 'das', a person who is a slave to his addictions and the dynastic ambitions of his family, to

"It is about how he liberates himself, how he breaks free and ultimately achieves a kind of nobility which is essentially what a 'dev' is.

Hence, 'Daasdev'."

He says in his version, Paro is "a modern, spunky, interesting woman who fights with the weapons she has and in the end, confronts Dev". As for Chandni, Mishra says, "she is as close to Chandramukhi as she can get in this day and age"

