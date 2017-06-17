Darjeeling: It's conspiracy, so many arms can't come in a day, says Mamata

-
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday condemned the vandalism by the Gorkha Janmukti Morch (GJM) and alleged "deep-rooted conspiracy" as violence took centre-stage in the northern West Bengal hills amid the GJM-sponsored indefinite shutdown.
"This is a deep-rooted conspiracy. So much of arms and ammunition couldn't have come in a single day. There is an international border and state border. They are violating the Constitution. They are only throwing bombs. They are stockpiling illegal arms and bombs," she said.
An assistant commandant of the Indian Reserve Battalion (IRB) was killed when Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) activists clashed with security forces.
The IRB second battalion Assistant Commandant Kiran Tamang was critically injured after being hit by a 'khukri' (sharp-edged weapon) during the clash, IRB sources said.
Banerjee alleged the GJM had connections with the northeast insurgency groups.
"I am told there is a connection with the underground insurgency from northeast India. I have requested that they should not extend any support in Darjeeling," she said.
