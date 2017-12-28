South Korean Moon said on Thursday that the wartime issue of "comfort women" cannot be resolved by a 2015 agreement with after a panel said it failed the victims.

Moon's comments came a day after confirmed a secret deal in the 2015 agreement, reported.

The in in 2015 under impeached made the deal with over the South Korean victims, who were forced into sexual servitude for brothels during World War II.

The South Korean government-appointed panel on Wednesday faulted the "final and irreversible" deal, giving Moon the potential opportunity to change or even scrap the agreement.

In the deal, expressed responsibility and made a new apology promising a $8.3 million-compensation. In return, promised not to criticise on the issue again, a report said.

After eight rounds of secretive high-level negotiations, when the pact was announced, parts of it were not made public, including Tokyo's demand that would not use the term "sexual slaves," the panel said.

Instead they would be referred to as "victims of comfort stations of the Japanese military," it said.

said on Thursday it would not take a final call without consulting the surviving victims and families of those who died.

also warned that any attempt to revise the agreement would be "unacceptable" and affect relations.

The legacy of remains one of the most intractable disputes resulting from Japan's colonisation of from 1910 to its World War II defeat in 1945.

Tens of thousands of women, many of them Korean, were lured or coerced to work in brothels catering to the from the early 1930s until 1945.

The Korean women who survived the war lived mostly in silence due to the stigma associated, and many never married.

A total of 238 women have come forward in since the early 1990s, of whom 36 are still alive.

has maintained that all legal issues stemming from its colonial rule of were resolved with a 1965 treaty.

--IANS

in/vm

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)