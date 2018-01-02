Defence Ministry clears procurement of Barak missiles, guided bombs

The on Tuesday cleared two proposals to procure from and precision guided bombs for the from Russia, together worth Rs 1,714 crore.

According to the Defence Ministry, 131 and associated equipment, under option clause will be bought from Rafael Advanced Defence Systems Ltd, Israel, at a cost of Rs 460 crore.

These are surface-to-air missiles designed to be used as a ship-borne anti- defence system against anti-ship missiles.

The second proposal cleared is for procurement of 240 bombs, at a cost of Rs 1,254 crore from JSC Rosonboron Exports,

These bombs, which fall under the category of Precision Guided Munitions, are used by (IAF).

"This procurement will address the of Precision Guided Munitions in the IAF arsenal, besides enhancing the offensive capabilities of the IAF," said in a statement.

--IANS

ao/rn

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)