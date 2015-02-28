Budget 2015: Defence outlay Rs 246,727 crore

Finance Minister Saturday said that the government had provided an outlay of Rs.246,727 crore for for 2015-16.

Jaitley said in his speech that the government was following a policy of transparency and quick decision-making in procurement to keep the forces prepared for any eventuality.

Read our full coverage on Union Budget

He said that government was pushing for policy in manufacturing. He added the outlay had been enhanced over the last fiscal at Rs.246,727 crore.