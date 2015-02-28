Budget 2015: Defence outlay Rs 246,727 crore

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley Saturday said that the government had provided an outlay of Rs.246,727 crore for defence for 2015-16.
Jaitley said in his budget speech that the government was following a policy of transparency and quick decision-making in procurement to keep the defence forces prepared for any eventuality.
He said that government was pushing for Make in India policy in defence manufacturing. He added the defence outlay had been enhanced over the last fiscal at Rs.246,727 crore.
