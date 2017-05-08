TRENDING ON BS
After 8 years, Delhi Metro announces new fares; maximum charge at Rs 50

The newly announced fare hike will be a minimum of Rs 10 and maximum Rs 50 till September.

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Delhi metro

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) today announced new fares starting Wednesday, the first such increase after eight years. The DMRC Board approved the Fare Fixation Committee's (FCC) recommendations today, which see the fares rising as high as 66%.

According to the revised rates, the lowest fare will be Rs 10 as against the earlier Rs 8 and maximum of Rs 50 until September. 

The new rates are as follows: From 0 to 2 km, Rs 10 will be charged, from 2 to 5km Rs 15 will be charged, from 5 to 12 km, Rs 20 will be charged, 12 to 21 km will attract a fare of Rs 30, Rs 40 will be charged for 21 to 32 km and traveling beyond 32 km 12 to 21 km, Rs. 30 will be charged, 21 to 32 km, Rs. 40 will be charged, and traveling beyond 32 km will cost the passenger Rs 50.

Sundays and national holidays come under a special  fare list. The rates include are: From 0 to 12 km, Rs. 10, 12 to 21 km, Rs. 20, 21 to 30 km, Rs. 30, and beyond 32 km, Rs. 40 will be charged. 

As per Press Trust of India, the maximum fare wil rise to Rs 60 starting October.

