Delhi Police ASI commits suicide

A Delhi Police Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) committed suicide by shooting himself with his service revolver here, officials said on Thursday.
The police said the deceased, Ramesh, was posted at the Rohini South police station.
"After Ramesh completed his shift on Wednesday, he went to rest on the third floor. He was found dead on Thursday morning with a bullet injury on his chest. His service revolver was found near him," Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajneesh Gupta said.
"We are investigating the matter. It is surprising that no one heard the gun shot," Gupta added.
Ramesh was a native of Bihar and lived with his family at the Police Colony in Narela.
--IANS
