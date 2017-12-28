Delhi Police ASI commits suicide

A Police Assistant Sub (ASI) committed suicide by shooting himself with his service revolver here, officials said on Thursday.

The police said the deceased, Ramesh, was posted at the station.

"After Ramesh completed his shift on Wednesday, he went to rest on the third floor. He was found dead on Thursday morning with a bullet injury on his chest. His service revolver was found near him," of said.

"We are investigating the matter. It is surprising that no one heard the gun shot," added.

Ramesh was a native of and lived with his family at the Police Colony in Narela.

