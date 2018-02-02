Delhi bandh: Traders demand de-sealing of shops; DDA agrees to change rules

The Development Authority (DDA) on Friday approved changes to the city's Master Plan - in a move to provide relief to traders hit by the sealing drive.

The proposed changes in the Master Plan are -- increase in the floor area ratio (FAR) of commercial establishments; permission to run businesses in the basement; and decrease in conversion charges.

The decision was taken at a meeting headed by Anil Baijal, who is of

"The board has approved these changes. They will now be put in the public domain for three days and a meeting will be called after that," MLA and member, told IANS.

The sealing drive is on against business establishments using residential areas for commercial purposes in contravention of law.

Both AAP and on Friday took credit for changes made to the Master Plan 2021, aimed at providing relief to city traders from the ongoing sealing drive.

member and AAP MLA Somnath Bharti, addressing party supporters after the meeting, said the changes happened due to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's "struggle".

"It was due to AAP's struggle that traders got this relief," he said.

Meanwhile, member and MLA O. P. Sharma termed the changes to the Master Plan as a "historic decision by the central government" and alleged that Kejriwal was misleading traders on the sealing drive.

The AAP and have locked horns over the sealing drive with both parties blaming each other.

