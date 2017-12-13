JUST IN
Delhi to cap profit percentage on drugs in private hospitals

IANS  |  New Delhi 

The Delhi government on Wednesday formed a nine-member committee which will work to cap the profit percentage on medicines and consumables in the city's private hospitals, Health Minister Satyendar Jain said.

Addressing the media here, Jain said the decision was taken after several complaints of astronomical profits being made by private hospitals on medicines and consumables.

Jain said the committee had experts including President of the Indian Medical Association K.K. Aggarwal and Delhi Medical Council President Arun Gupta, among others.

"Take a genuine profit, but 1,000 per cent or 500 per cent margin is not acceptable," the minister said.

Jain said the government had not fixed any particular profit percentage and left it to the experts to decide.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, December 13 2017. 17:38 IST

