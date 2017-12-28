Democratic lawmaker calls Trump a 'con man'

has labelled US a "con man" for his support to the newly-passed Republican bill.

"There is a bait-and-switch with how this has governed over the last year. He baits and then switches. He says one thing and there's really a different result," Meeks told on Wednesday.

"I've said all along that this is a con man he gives you something that might sound sweet, but you know it's gonna be bitter in the end," he said.

"You've got to pay extra attention to what he does because he's a bait-and-switch con man," Meeks said, pointing towards the bill.

He expressed concern that the was advertising a seemingly well thought out plan aimed at putting more money in the hands of Republican wealthy donors and stripping benefits from the average Americans.

"Eighty per cent of the cuts that (are) coming is going to go to the richest one per cent. And that cut expires in ten years, whereas it does not expire for the major corporations," he said.

The GOP bill, which Trump signed into law last week, lowers the top individual rate from 39.6 per cent to 37 per cent and slashes the corporate rate from 35 per cent to 21 per cent. The individual cuts will expire.

The legislation also increases the exemption amounts for the individual alternative minimum and the estate and eliminates the Obamacare individual mandate, as well as limiting deductions for state, local and property taxes.

Multiple recent polls indicated the GOP bill was unpopular among the US public, but Trump defended the bill, claiming "insider polls" show support for the bill is "strong".

The said last week that the bill won't fully pay for itself through economic growth and would cost $1.07 trillion over the next 10 years.

