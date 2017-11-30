JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-IANS » Politics

India's Q2 GDP growth up at 6.3%, reverses 5 quarters' slump

Business Standard

Demonetisation, GST continue to damage economy: Mamata Banerjee

"Last year Q2 GDP growth was 7.5 per cent and this year it is 6.3 per cent. This Govt only bhashan, no action," she added

IANS  |  Kolkata 

Mamata Banerjee

Taking a dig at the central government on GDP numbers, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said "effects of note ban scam" and "unplanned" implementation of Goods and Services Tax (GST) continue to damage India's economy.

According to official data released on Thursday, gross domestic product (GDP) at constant prices in the second quarter of the current fiscal was estimated at Rs 31.66 lakh crore, as against Rs 29.79 lakh crore in same period of last fiscal, showing a growth rate of 6.3 percent.

"GDP figures out. Again no growth. No jobs. Effects of note ban scam & unplanned GST continue to damage economy. Only talking. No performance," Banerjee said in a tweet.

"Last year Q2 GDP growth was 7.5 per cent and this year it is 6.3 per cent. This Govt only bhashan, no action," she added.
First Published: Thu, November 30 2017. 20:53 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements