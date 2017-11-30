Demonetisation, GST continue to damage economy: Mamata Banerjee

Taking a dig at the central on numbers, Chief Minister on Thursday said "effects of note ban scam" and "unplanned" implementation of Goods and Services (GST) continue to damage India's economy.

According to official data released on Thursday, gross domestic product (GDP) at constant prices in the second quarter of the current fiscal was estimated at Rs 31.66 lakh crore, as against Rs 29.79 lakh crore in same period of last fiscal, showing a growth rate of 6.3 percent.

" figures out. Again no growth. No jobs. Effects of note ban scam & unplanned continue to damage economy. Only talking. No performance," Banerjee said in a tweet.

"Last year Q2 growth was 7.5 per cent and this year it is 6.3 per cent. This Govt only bhashan, no action," she added.