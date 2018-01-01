JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-IANS » Environment-Wildlife

Punjab Governor, CM hope for peaceful New Year

Business Standard

Dense fog engulfs Delhi-NCR, visibility zero

IANS  |  New Delhi 

A heavy blanket of fog engulfed the national capital region on the New Year on Monday with the visibility dropping to zero. A large number of flights and trains were delayed.

The minimum temperature was recorded at 5.7 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's average.

A shallow fog would continue throughout the region all through the day, the Met said. The visibility which was 1,500 metres at 3.30 a.m. dropped rapidly to zero at 5.30 a.m.

The maximum temperature was likely to hover around 23 degrees Celsius, an India Meteorological Department said.

The humidity at 8.30 a.m. was 100 per cent.

Sunday's maximum temperature settled at 23.9 degrees Celsius, while the minimum was recorded at 6.4.

--IANS

akk/in

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, January 01 2018. 09:44 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements