Dialogue with Pakistan only way to end bloodshed: J&K CM

On the second death anniversary of her father and former Mufti Muhammad Sayeed, Jammu & on Sunday made a passionate appeal to and to resume parleys to end the ongoing bloodshed in

Addressing party workers who came in large numbers to pay homage to late Sayeed at his mausoleum in Dara Shikoh garden in district's town, Mufti said the present violence is only killing Kashmiris who die either as militants or policemen.

"Resumption of dialogue between and is the only way forward to end the bloodshed in "

The said her party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), is playing a crucial role in safeguarding the interests of the people.

Many ministers and senior leaders of the PDP also paid their tributes.

Extra security arrangements were made to ensure that the function passes off peacefully.

