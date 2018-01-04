Didn't trust them: Caitlyn on her step-children

Reality TV personality Caitlyn says that she didn't her step-children Kim, Khloe, Kourtney and and former wife when it came to her gender reassignment surgery.

Caitlyn, who was known as Bruce before undergoing gender transition, is no longer in contact with his step-children -- Kim, Khloe, Kourtney and Rob Kardashian, reports mirror.co.uk.

Caitlyn, 68, told on "Life Stories" that, when she sent a copy of her memoir "The Secrets Of My Life" to before publication, it did not include the last few pages in which she "talked about gender confirmation".

Morgan asked: "They didn't know that you had actually had the surgery?"

Caitlyn replied: "No, I didn't tell anybody. Why? It's none of their business. I had to be honest, the book is about honesty. It's called 'The Secrets of My Life'. I had already been living as Caitlyn for a year and a half, okay, nobody knows anything.

"And there was no reason for them to know about it. Of course, I didn't them, yeah. I hate to inform the Kardashians that the book was not about them," she added.

While Caitlyn speaks to his daughters and "all the time, every day", she is no longer in touch with her step-children.

"It's not even a problem, I just don't communicate with them like I used to. Well, it hurts but it's not the end of the world. Fortunately, I have a lot of children," she said.

