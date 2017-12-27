Different varieties of silk to add elegance to winter functions

Winters are the perfect season to take out your and wear it as many times as possible. But being a fashionista, you avoid repeating the same outfit at different functions! You can try out some other options too.

Anupam Arya, Director, Fabriclore, an organisation that curates modern and traditional Indian fabrics from all over India, lists some of the trendy silks for the season.

* Chanderi discharge prints: Woven from a blend of mercerized cotton and yarns, this fabric holds it's speciality from the famous discharge print technique that brings a unique level of fineness to the

* Kinkhab banarasi brocade: Woven from lustrous Katan yarns and zari, Kinkhab Banarasi Brocade collection is a perpetual exemplification of royalty.

* Modal silk: Emitting elegance and comfort in every garment designed, Modal collection can also add drama to your look.

Rishabh Khanna, Director, -- a one-stop for all your fabric needs -- lists some cool options in

* Tussar with foil print : Adorned with the unique foil print, printed tussar fabrics can be used to craft sarees, lehengas and kurtas.

* Raw silk: With a unique lustre, raw is a versatile and rich fabric that is sure to make a style statement. This rich fabric is not restricted to just women wear, it can also be used to craft Nehru jackets and sherwanis for men.

* Digitally printed raw silk: up your look with printed designs. Digital prints on raw have recently gained wide popularity amongst designers.

* Paper silk: An attractive blend of and Chanderi.

