Dijk eager to work with Klopp

Having signed for English League (EPL) giants Liverpool FC, central defender Virgil asserted on Monday that he is looking forward to working with Jürgen

"Everybody obviously from a Liverpool perspective knows how he is; how lively he is, how he can make players better and give them confidence as well. It just suits me as well," Dijk was quoted as saying by the

"I think he can make me a better and I am just looking forward to working with him," he added.

The Dutch international, who completed his transfer to Liverpool from rivals Southampton FC on Monday, asserted that the history and culture of his new club will motivate him to perform better.

I think the most important thing is the size of the club, the culture of the club, the players, the and obviously the fans, who make the club this special," he said.

"With the history at the club and everything around it -- even the training ground and stuff -- it is just a perfect, perfect match for me, and for my family as well," he added.

"I think this is the right time for me to be here and to develop all sorts of aspects of my game. I am looking forward to doing that, that's the main thing.

